Beefy.Finance Market Capitalization Tops $87.76 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.59 or 0.00185122 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001014 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00026006 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.68 or 0.00345515 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00054111 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007931 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

