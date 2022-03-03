Beyond Finance (BYN) Market Cap Tops $14.09 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00042449 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,828.96 or 0.06663922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,557.79 or 1.00249397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00046828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00047456 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00026228 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

