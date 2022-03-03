Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Sets New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $27.74 and last traded at $27.97, with a volume of 186327 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.16.

The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BILI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays started coverage on Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.54.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter valued at about $569,908,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,010,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 49,499.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,140,000 after buying an additional 2,794,256 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 759.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,970,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,440,000 after buying an additional 1,741,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 96.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,660,000 after buying an additional 1,698,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Bilibili Company Profile (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

