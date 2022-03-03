BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells $20,783.72 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rice sold 874 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $20,783.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Michael Rice sold 690 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $20,272.20.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Michael Rice sold 16,670 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $464,092.80.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $498,313.40.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $528,645.52.

On Monday, January 10th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $513,812.78.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Michael Rice sold 928 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $36,535.36.

On Monday, December 13th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $563,644.12.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $546,644.80.

On Thursday, December 9th, Michael Rice sold 11,464 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $402,959.60.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $418,555.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.70. The stock had a trading volume of 334,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,278. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.79. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.90.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions (Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

