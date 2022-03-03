Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $336.99

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 336.99 ($4.52) and traded as low as GBX 231.50 ($3.11). Biome Technologies shares last traded at GBX 231.50 ($3.11), with a volume of 950 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 274.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 336.99. The stock has a market cap of £8.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61.

Biome Technologies Company Profile (LON:BIOM)

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

