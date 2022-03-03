Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 390.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Bionano Genomics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BNGO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.06. 102,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,624,300. The company has a market cap of $595.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.91. Bionano Genomics has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $9.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 10,118 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 77,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 10,573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 14,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 201,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 14,536 shares during the last quarter. 25.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

