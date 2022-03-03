Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Hits Market Capitalization of $856,926.83

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 48.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 3rd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0465 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $856,926.83 and approximately $99.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

