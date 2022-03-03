BitcoinZ Price Up 6.3% This Week (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $4.26 million and approximately $295,889.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.82 or 0.00303445 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00073289 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00089755 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000406 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,914,902,392 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

