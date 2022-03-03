BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 17.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MFL traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.23. The company had a trading volume of 33,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,520. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $14.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 182,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

