BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 17.8% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE MFL traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.23. The company had a trading volume of 33,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,520. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $14.29.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.
