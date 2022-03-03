BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 1.8% over the last three years.
NYSE MQY traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $14.87. 99,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,140. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
