BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 1.8% over the last three years.

NYSE MQY traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $14.87. 99,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,140. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,745,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,240,000 after acquiring an additional 645,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

