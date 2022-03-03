BNB Achieves Market Cap of $66.59 Billion (BNB)

BNB (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. BNB has a total market cap of $66.59 billion and approximately $1.60 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $403.26 or 0.00949143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BNB has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 165,116,761 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is www.binance.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB powers the Binance ecosystem and is the native asset of the Binance Chain. BNB is a cryptocurrency created in June 2017, launched during an ICO in July, and initially issued as an ERC-20 token. Designed to be used for a fee reduction on the Binance exchange, its scope was extended over the years. BNB powers the Binance Chain as its native chain token. For instance, it is used to pay fees on the Binance DEX, issue new tokens, send/cancel orders, and transfer assets. BNB is also powering the Binance Smart Chain, which is an EVM-compatible network, forked from “go-ethereum”. It supports smart contracts and relies on a new consensus mechanism: Proof-of-Staked Authority (PoSA) consensus (“Parlia”), which incorporates elements from both Proof of Stake and Proof of Authority. BNB is used for delegated staking on the authority validator, leading to staking rewards for users and validators. Besides its on-chain functions, BNB has multiple additional use-cases such as fee discounts on multiple exchanges (e.g., Binance.com), payment asset on third-party services, and participation rights & transacting currency on Binance Launchpad. At the core of the economics of BNB, there is a burn mechanism leading to period reductions in its total supply (~ every three months). From its initial maximum supply of 200 million, burns are expected to continue until the supply reaches 100 million. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube Whitepaper”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

