BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the January 31st total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE DCF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,642. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $9.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 855,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 135,566 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $947,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 298.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 77,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

