BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the January 31st total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE DCF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,642. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $9.99.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund (DCF)
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.