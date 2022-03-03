BOMB Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $224,197.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $224,197.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be bought for $2.33 or 0.00005500 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 22% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,490.98 or 1.00092015 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00080339 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00022041 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001943 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00013791 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,935 coins and its circulating supply is 894,147 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

