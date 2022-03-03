boohoo group (LON:BOO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $176.85

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 176.85 ($2.37) and traded as low as GBX 79.66 ($1.07). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 82.38 ($1.11), with a volume of 11,262,175 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.37) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.44) price objective on boohoo group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut boohoo group to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 135 ($1.81) to GBX 85 ($1.14) in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 329.50 ($4.42).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 17.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 103.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 176.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

