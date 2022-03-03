Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Trading Down 5.3%

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.22. 1,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 1,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48.

About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF)

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company operates a football club in Dortmund under the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK name, including a professional football squad. It also sells merchandise; conducts stadium tours, sports travel, conferences, trips, and various other events; provides arrangements for event staffing services, and hotel and car hire bookings; offers travel services by air, ship, and rail, as well as travel agency services; and markets TV broadcast rights.

