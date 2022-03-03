Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $694.99 Million

Equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) will announce $694.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $701.70 million and the lowest is $688.27 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $685.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on BXP. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.27.

Boston Properties stock opened at $122.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. Boston Properties has a one year low of $99.47 and a one year high of $128.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 123.66%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 18.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

