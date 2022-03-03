BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Shares Down 0.8%

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$25.01 and last traded at C$25.01. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.99 million and a PE ratio of 19.28.

Get BQE Water alerts:

About BQE Water (CVE:BQE)

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment services to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BQE Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BQE Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.