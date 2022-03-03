BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Shares Down 0.8%

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$25.01 and last traded at C$25.01. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.20.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.99 million and a PE ratio of 19.28.
About BQE Water (CVE:BQE)
Featured Stories
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BQE Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BQE Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.