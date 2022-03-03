Bremer Bank National Association Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,183 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,916,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 387.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 22,396 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BA opened at $199.00 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $183.77 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.45 and a 200-day moving average of $212.05. The company has a market cap of $116.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.74, a PEG ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.48.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

