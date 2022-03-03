BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.07

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 3250844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.
The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.62.
BRF Company Profile (NYSE:BRFS)
BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRF (BRFS)
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.