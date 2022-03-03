BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.07

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 3250844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BRF by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after buying an additional 1,998,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BRF by 1,919.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,884,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after buying an additional 1,790,918 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BRF by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,333,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after buying an additional 1,164,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,610,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,559,000 after purchasing an additional 850,609 shares during the last quarter.

BRF Company Profile (NYSE:BRFS)

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

