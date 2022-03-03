Brightcove (BCOV) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/1/2022 – Brightcove was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

2/25/2022 – Brightcove was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2022 – Brightcove was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

2/17/2022 – Brightcove was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/17/2022 – Brightcove had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

Shares of Brightcove stock opened at $7.45 on Thursday. Brightcove Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Brightcove had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Wheeler bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $48,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 18.1% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,844,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,900,000 after buying an additional 743,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 12.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,187,000 after buying an additional 333,309 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,783,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,448,000 after buying an additional 117,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after buying an additional 83,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP bought a new stake in Brightcove in the fourth quarter worth $7,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

