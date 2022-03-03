Brokerages Expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $995.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Floor & Decor posted sales of $782.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year sales of $4.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.31.

In other news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,891,000 after purchasing an additional 332,953 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,148,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FND stock opened at $97.77 on Thursday. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $81.20 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.64.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

