Brokerages Expect United Airlines Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) will report $7.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $7.99 billion. United Airlines reported sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 133.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year sales of $40.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.54 billion to $42.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $46.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.33 billion to $50.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Airlines.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $42.42 on Thursday. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $63.70.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

