Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 209.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $5.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $250.61. The stock had a trading volume of 22,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,071. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $231.35 and a 1 year high of $329.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

