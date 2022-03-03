Brookstone Capital Management Buys 10,727 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,740 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Starbucks by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390,109 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,639,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $180,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,795 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

SBUX traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,718,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $87.25 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.34 and its 200-day moving average is $108.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

