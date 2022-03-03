Brookstone Capital Management Buys 4,293 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $237.27. 19,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,486. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $163.12 and a twelve month high of $237.03. The company has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.58.

General Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.