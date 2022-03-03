Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 466,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,177,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 362,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,586,000 after purchasing an additional 40,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.85. 143,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,650,514. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.82 and a 200-day moving average of $83.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $152.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

