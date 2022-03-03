Brookstone Capital Management Sells 44,480 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,480 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.11% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 81.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,263.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 86.1% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of COMT traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $40.23. 3,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,129. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $40.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.46.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $5.494 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 18.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86.

