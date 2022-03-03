Brookstone Capital Management Sells 5,150 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 38.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on D. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

NYSE:D traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,259. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.83.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.32%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

