Bunge (NYSE:BG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $108.40

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $108.40 and last traded at $107.77, with a volume of 2144623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.87.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 28.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.34%.

In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $105,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $20,474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 601,050 shares of company stock worth $60,555,473. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bunge by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bunge (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

