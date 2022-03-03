Bytom (BTM) Price Reaches $0.0229 on Major Exchanges

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Bytom has a market cap of $37.53 million and $3.33 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bytom has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.90 or 0.00258504 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00013466 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001350 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000469 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,738,478,400 coins and its circulating supply is 1,641,673,044 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

