C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $103.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. dropped their price target on C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded C3.ai from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.88.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 0.15. C3.ai has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $101.46.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.56. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 61,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 75.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in C3.ai by 50.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

