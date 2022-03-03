C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $103.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. dropped their price target on C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded C3.ai from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.88.
Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 0.15. C3.ai has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $101.46.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 61,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 75.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in C3.ai by 50.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.
About C3.ai (Get Rating)
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
