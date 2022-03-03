Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) Trading Down 13.6%

Shares of Caledonian Trust PLC (LON:CNN – Get Rating) fell 13.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 117.10 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 117.10 ($1.57). 9,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 4,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135.50 ($1.82).

The company has a market capitalization of £13.80 million and a PE ratio of 30.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 129.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 132.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 12.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84.

Caledonian Trust Company Profile (LON:CNN)

Caledonian Trust PLC engages in the property investment and development business in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Towngrade Securities plc and changed its name to Caledonian Trust PLC in June 1988. Caledonian Trust PLC was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

