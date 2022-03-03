Callisto Network Price Reaches $0.0072 on Major Exchanges (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 43.3% against the dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $22.35 million and approximately $125,724.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,840.51 or 0.06685581 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00071535 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.