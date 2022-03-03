Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.32

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.32 and last traded at $59.24, with a volume of 99144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.62.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNQ. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.59.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 99,175,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,190,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208,399 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,311,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $413,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586,997 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,124,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,542 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,641,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $608,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,105,000. 68.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.