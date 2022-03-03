Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.32

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.32 and last traded at $59.24, with a volume of 99144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.62.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CNQ. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.59.
The stock has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.50.
About Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.
