Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Gap Up to $31.13

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.13, but opened at $32.20. Canadian Solar shares last traded at $31.26, with a volume of 5,903 shares changing hands.

CSIQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average is $33.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Canadian Solar by 612.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,923,447 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $66,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,447 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Canadian Solar by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,516,443 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $87,044,000 after purchasing an additional 693,810 shares during the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,801,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Canadian Solar by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,522,608 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $78,932,000 after purchasing an additional 462,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Canadian Solar by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 619,664 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $19,389,000 after purchasing an additional 349,355 shares during the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

