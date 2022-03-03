Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target Lowered to C$37.00 at TD Securities

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CFPZF. CIBC boosted their price target on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Get Canfor alerts:

CFPZF traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.69. 13,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,104. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52. Canfor has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $29.35.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.