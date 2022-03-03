Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) Trading 8.1% Higher

Canopy Rivers Inc (CVE:RIV – Get Rating) traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.61 and last traded at C$2.53. 984,044 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 485,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 34.09 and a quick ratio of 34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$474.50 million and a PE ratio of 72.29.
Canopy Rivers Company Profile (CVE:RIV)
