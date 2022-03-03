Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Shares Down 3.7%

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) shares fell 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.48. 161,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 226,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTLP. Zacks Investment Research raised Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $531.72 million, a PE ratio of -374.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $51.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.13 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian Jiro Harris bought 13,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $108,174.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $159,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 66,769 shares of company stock worth $533,362. 18.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLP. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at $36,302,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at $11,486,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at $514,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at $7,504,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.