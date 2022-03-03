Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,142 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,248,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,831,000 after purchasing an additional 234,143 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 26,962 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,427,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 809,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,321,000.

Shares of BDJ stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.63. 25,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,345. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

