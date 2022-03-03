Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.33 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,544 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,202,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,298,931,000 after purchasing an additional 503,813 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,297,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,210,381,000 after purchasing an additional 161,890 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,103,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,173,612,000 after purchasing an additional 58,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.54. 73,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,884,417. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $161.04 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $156.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

