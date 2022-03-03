Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 6,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $145.15. 15,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,860. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 72.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $138.61 and a 1-year high of $196.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.48 and its 200 day moving average is $165.55.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.17%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

