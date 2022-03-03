Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,631 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,390,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,241,877,000 after purchasing an additional 420,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,465,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,481 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,967,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,588,000 after acquiring an additional 110,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,835 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.02. 134,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,164,483. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.89. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $122.92 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

