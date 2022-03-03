Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Carter’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. Carter’s reported earnings of $1.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year earnings of $8.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $9.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $9.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

CRI stock opened at $99.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.31. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $80.50 and a twelve month high of $116.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.69%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

