Casper (CSPR) Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0723 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Casper has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $296.80 million and approximately $8.57 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00042462 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,836.55 or 0.06676262 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,561.48 or 1.00175195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00046985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00047600 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00026156 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,706,278,862 coins and its circulating supply is 4,106,088,768 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

