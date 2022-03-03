Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45. 11,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 13,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNTG. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. UBS Group lowered Centogene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centogene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52. The company has a market capitalization of $68.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -1.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Centogene by 1,026.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Centogene by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Centogene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centogene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centogene by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares during the period.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

