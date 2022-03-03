CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on CESDF. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

CES Energy Solutions stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 20,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,371. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

