Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.68

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.68 and traded as high as C$6.32. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$6.27, with a volume of 986,430 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on CIA. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.29.

The company has a market cap of C$3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$253.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$230.50 million. Analysts predict that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.8772063 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. Champion Iron’s payout ratio is 18.80%.

Champion Iron Company Profile (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

