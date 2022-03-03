Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.46

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.46 and last traded at $79.37, with a volume of 1697801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.27.

A number of research firms have commented on CHK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Johnson Rice upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.79 and a 200 day moving average of $63.56.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 160.87% and a net margin of 108.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($42.54) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

About Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

