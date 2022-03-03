Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $357.40 Million

Brokerages expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) to post $357.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $379.90 million and the lowest is $338.20 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $324.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.48 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $243.95 on Thursday. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $175.01 and a one year high of $262.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 112.2% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,018,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,471,000 after buying an additional 538,315 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 21,976.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,940,000 after buying an additional 416,447 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 63.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 732,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,817,000 after buying an additional 283,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,812,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 2,165.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after acquiring an additional 82,293 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.