CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 101,830 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,830 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.8% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.39% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $127,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $153.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075,572. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $132.00 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.72.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

